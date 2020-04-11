Reid Ferguson provides meals for staff at Oishei Children’s Hospital

PITTSBURGH, PA – DECEMBER 15: Reid Ferguson #69 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 on December 15, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Even though they’re not in Buffalo, Bills players are still doing their part in the community. We’ve seen a number of players join the COVID-19 relief efforts like Josh Allen and Stephen Hauschka and Friday long snapper Reid Ferguson joined in.

Hey Buffalo, I have decided to partner up with La Nova Pizza to support the great people at Oishei Children’s Hospital. We are so grateful for all of the frontline workers in these times! #TrueHeroes @BuffaloBills @OCHBuffalo pic.twitter.com/ogd07603Ki — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) April 10, 2020

Ferguson partnered with La Nova to provide $5,000 worth of food, to the entire staff at Oishei Children’s Hospital. 140 sheet pizzas were delivered as well as other meals to help those at the hospital during this pandemic.

Look at all those pizzas! 🍕🍕🍕



Reid Ferguson partnered with La Nova to provide 140 sheet pizzas and other food to staff at Oishei Children’s Hospital ❤️@SnapFlow69 @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/RBBnlYcYaT — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) April 10, 2020

“With our platform comes some responsibility and I feel community outreach and philanthropy is a part of that so I try to do my best whenever I’m given the opportunity to do so,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson is at his home in Atlanta but still wanted to help out in Buffalo and stay connected with the community during these challenging times.

“It’s a tough time for a lot of people and I’ve been praying for an opportunity to give back and to donate and this popped up yesterday and I felt like it was perfect timing,” Ferguson explained.

This was also special for Ferguson because he’s worked with Oishei Children’s Hospital for the last four years since he’s been in Buffalo doing routine children’s visits and helping out with other events through the hospital.