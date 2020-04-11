Reid Ferguson provides meals for staff at Oishei Children’s Hospital

Even though they’re not in Buffalo, Bills players are still doing their part in the community. We’ve seen a number of players join the COVID-19 relief efforts like Josh Allen and Stephen Hauschka and Friday long snapper Reid Ferguson joined in.
Ferguson partnered with La Nova to provide $5,000 worth of food, to the entire staff at Oishei Children’s Hospital. 140 sheet pizzas were delivered as well as other meals to help those at the hospital during this pandemic.
“With our platform comes some responsibility and I feel community outreach and philanthropy is a part of that so I try to do my best whenever I’m given the opportunity to do so,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson is at his home in Atlanta but still wanted to help out in Buffalo and stay connected with the community during these challenging times.
“It’s a tough time for a lot of people and I’ve been praying for an opportunity to give back and to donate and this popped up yesterday and I felt like it was perfect timing,” Ferguson explained.
This was also special for Ferguson because he’s worked with Oishei Children’s Hospital for the last four years since he’s been in Buffalo doing routine children’s visits and helping out with other events through the hospital.