REPORT: Antonio Brown to sign with Patriots

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019 file photo, Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown smiles before stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Brown was released by the Raiders, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a bizarre and tumultuous short tenure with the Oakland Raiders that ended with his release this morning, it didn’t take long for wide receiver Antonio Brown to find a new place to play.

According to ESPN, Brown will be signing with the New England Patriots — breathing new life into the Bills-Patriots rivalry.

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

The Bills were reportedly trying to trade for the former Steelers wide receiver in the offseason, before he ultimately landed in Oakland with Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr.

On Instagram, Brown seemingly made it official, showing him in a (photo shopped) Patriots jersey and hat.

The Bills host the Patriots at New Era Field on Sept. 29 and travel to New England in Week 16.