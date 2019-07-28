Live Now
REPORT: Bo Bichette promoted to Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, right, celebrates with coach Bobby Meachan after his home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the MLB trade deadline nears and the Blue Jays continue to make moves, it appears that infielder Bo Bichette is getting his long awaited call to the Big Leagues.

Bichette was removed from Sunday’s game against the Durham Bulls in the third inning.

SportsNets’ Shi Davidi tweeted the 21-year-old was indeed going to join the Blue Jays.

In 59 games with the Bisons, Bichette hit .290, eight home runs, scored 38 runs and tallied 33 RBI.

His tenure in Buffalo got off to a rocky start as he struggled at the plate and then suffered a broken left hand in late April.

He would miss nearly two months of action before returning in June.

