BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jordan Nwora is reportedly on the move in his third NBA season. The Buffalonian was traded Thursday from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charnia of The Athletic.

This will be the second NBA team for Nwora, a Park School graduate drafted by the Bucks out of University of Louisville with the 45th pick in the second round in 2020. The 6-foot-8 forward was reportedly exchanged for two future second-round picks, along with forward Serge Ibaka, as part of a three-team deal in which the Bucks acquired forward Jae Crowder from the Nets.

Nwora is averaging 6.0 points in 15.7 minutes and shooting 39% from 3-point range as the lone Buffalo native in the NBA this season. He has averaged 6.9 points in 130 career games. Nwora signed a two-year contract worth $6.2 million prior to this season. He is going from a Bucks team that is second in the Eastern Conference standings at 37-17, to a Pacers team that is 12th at 25-31.

A state champion in high school, All-American in college, and NBA champion in 2021, Nwora returned home this past summer to host a youth basketball camp at Erie Community College, where his father Alex Nwora is the head coach.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were played in 2021, Nwora averaged 21 points on 49% shooting in three games playing for Nigeria, while his father served as the national team’s assistant coach. Over the past two summers, The Jordan Nwora Foundation has run clinics throughout Africa.