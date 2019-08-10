REPORT: E.J. Gaines placed on IR with groin injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: E.J. Gaines #28 of the Buffalo Bills deflects the pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cornerback E.J. Gaines has been placed on injured reserve, ESPN is reporting.

Gaines, who has been battling a groin injury, suffered the injury last week and was expected to “miss significant time” according to head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott: Gaines remains out — will be a number of weeks. Waddle to miss quite some time as well. #Bills @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) August 6, 2019

The cornerback, who re-signed with the Bills after spending last year with the Cleveland Browns, appeared to be injured during drills while at the team’s training facility at St. John Fisher College.

EJ Gaines with a trainer and no helmet. He got up slowly after making a play on the ball earlier in practice — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 4, 2019

CB EJ Gaines walking with a trainer right now. Appeared to get banged up on a play during WR/DB 1-on-1s. — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 4, 2019

In being placed on IR, Gaines is not eligible to return to the field until after Week 8 of the regular season.