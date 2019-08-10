Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

REPORT: E.J. Gaines placed on IR with groin injury

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: E.J. Gaines #28 of the Buffalo Bills deflects the pass during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cornerback E.J. Gaines has been placed on injured reserve, ESPN is reporting.

Gaines, who has been battling a groin injury, suffered the injury last week and was expected to “miss significant time” according to head coach Sean McDermott.

The cornerback, who re-signed with the Bills after spending last year with the Cleveland Browns, appeared to be injured during drills while at the team’s training facility at St. John Fisher College.

In being placed on IR, Gaines is not eligible to return to the field until after Week 8 of the regular season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss