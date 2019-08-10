REPORT: E.J. Gaines placed on IR with groin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cornerback E.J. Gaines has been placed on injured reserve, ESPN is reporting.
Gaines, who has been battling a groin injury, suffered the injury last week and was expected to “miss significant time” according to head coach Sean McDermott.
The cornerback, who re-signed with the Bills after spending last year with the Cleveland Browns, appeared to be injured during drills while at the team’s training facility at St. John Fisher College.
In being placed on IR, Gaines is not eligible to return to the field until after Week 8 of the regular season.