Report: Jason Botterill will return for a fourth season as Sabres GM

FILE – In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill addresses the media during an NHL news conference in Buffalo N.Y. Buffalo Botterill has ownership’s backing to return for a fourth season despite overseeing a team that extended its playoff drought to a ninth consecutive year, team president and co-owner Kim Pegula told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It doesn’t appear that the Buffalo Sabres will be in the market for a new general manager anytime soon. According to John Wawrow of the Associated Press, GM Jason Botterill will return for a fourth season.

“He’s our GM. Our plan is to continue with him,” Sabres co-owner and team President, Kim Pegula said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“I realize, maybe it’s not popular with the fans, but we have to do the things that we feel are right,” she said. “We have a little bit more information than maybe a fan does, some inner workings that we see some positives in.”

After spending a decade with the Pittsburgh Penguins organization and having several management roles there, the Sabres hired Botterill as GM in May of 2017. So far under Botterill, the Sabres postseason drought has extended to nine straight years, the latest coming when Buffalo missed the cut of the NHL’s return to play 24-team playoff format.

“Believe me, I don’t think anyone knows the frustrations more than Terry and I do,” Pegula said. “Coach and Jason know they’ve got to show not only us, but they’ve got to show it to the fans. And they know that. They understand that.”