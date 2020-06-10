1  of  2
Report: NFL could shorten 2020 preseason from four games to two

The Detroit defensive line against the Buffalo Bills offensive line during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While there have already been changes in the NFL this season such as having teams hold training camps at their facilities instead of going away, it seems another change could be coming soon.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA are discussing the possibility of shortening the 2020 preseason from four games to two.

Pelissero also added this would allow for a longer “ramp-up” period, regardless of whether players agree to report a week or two early, and provide extra time for medical experts to finalize game-day protocols for testing, etc.

Currently this is the Bills 2020 preseason schedule:

Friday, August 14th – at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 21st – vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 29th – vs. Indianapolis, 4 p.m.

Thursday, September 3rd – at Detroit, 7 p.m.

