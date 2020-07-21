Report: There will be no NFL 2020 preseason games

The Detroit defensive line against the Buffalo Bills offensive line during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even more changes continue to develop for the upcoming NFL season. After the NFL offered to cancel this year’s preseason games on Monday, it became official a day later.

According to multiple reports, the NFL Players Association leadership informed players on a conference call on Tuesday there would not be any preseason games in 2020.

Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:



– No preseason games in 2020

– Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp

– Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp

– General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out

– General agreement on stipend if games lost — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020

Originally the NFL offered to cut the number of preseason games in half from four to two but the players wanted none. So on Monday, the league proposed only having one but the eventually came down to zero. This also comes after players around the league blitzed social media on Sunday, demanding the league listen to medical experts on how to return safely.

The Bills now won’t hit the field for a game until their season opener on Sunday, September 13th against the Jets.

Among the other topics discussed on the conference call Tuesday was teams have to cut their roster to 80 players for the start of camp versus the usual 90.

This is extremely challenging for players on the bubble of making the cut now not having a chance to prove themselves in preseason games plus now general managers have to make tough decisions before camp even starts.

For the Bills this means cutting 8 players since they currently have 88 on the roster. They are scheduled to open training camp on Tuesday, July 28th.