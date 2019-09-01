REPORT: Tyree Jackson to workout for Lions on Monday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 29: Tyree Jackson #6 of the Buffalo Bills throws the ball during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at New Era Field on August 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After leading the Bills to a comeback win in the preseason finale over the Vikings Thursday night at New Era Field, it appears that former University at Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson could be slinging touchdowns a little closer to home.

According to the NFL Network, Jackson will workout for the Lions on Monday.

Throughout the preseason Jackson, who is grew up Norton Shores, Michigan, struggled. In the fourth and final preseason game, he completed 22-of-33 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown.

He connected with David Sills in the end zone with eight seconds in the fourth quarter of Buffalo’s 27-23 win.

Jackson was expected to be selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but went undrafted and signed with the Bills as a free agent.