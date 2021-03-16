Reports: Bills sign Sanders, trade Lee Smith

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Bills’ focus so far this offseason had been on retaining their own players but it seems they’ve shifted their attention.

The Bills have agreed to terms with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Last season with the Saints, Sanders had 61 receptions, 726 yards, and 5 touchdowns.

The Bills have also traded veteran tight end Lee Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 late-round draft pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move would save the Bills $2.25 million on the salary cap.