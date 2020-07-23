Reports: Blue Jays may play home games in Baltimore

The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — Citing reports, CBS Baltimore (WJZ) is saying the Toronto Blue Jays may end up sharing a field with the Orioles.

According to WJZ, “reports indicate” that the Orioles have granted the Blue Jays permission to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards for home games.

The agreement would need to be given the green light by the State of Maryland and Gov. Larry Hogan.

While there were previous talks about the Blue Jays playing at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the state of Pennsylvania did not approve it.

Earlier this week, crews were seen preparing Sahlen Field in Buffalo for the team’s practice squad.

