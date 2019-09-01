REPORTS: LeSean McCoy signs with Chiefs

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs the ball before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Less than a day after being released by the Bills, it appears running back LeSean McCoy has found a new home.

According to reports, McCoy will reunite with his former head coach, Andy Reid, and join the high powered Kansas City Chiefs offense.

After enduring the worse statistical season in his 10-year career, the 31-year-old running back will reportedly sign a 1-year contract worth $4 million and that includes $3 million in guarantees.

Selected in the second round of the 2009 draft, McCoy spent four seasons with Reid in Philadelphia.

In 2010, he set a career high with 78 receptions for 592 yards. The following season he set a career-best with 17 rushing touchdown and three receiving scores.

The Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship last year, but lost to the New England Patriots in overtime.