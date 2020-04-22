Reports: Rob Gronkowski ends retirement to joins Tom Brady in Tampa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Well that was a short retirement for Western New York native, Rob Gronkowski. After nearly 13 months out of the NFL, Gronkowski is back.
According to multiple reports, the now former Patriots tight end, has been traded from New England to Tampa in order to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.
Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on SportsCenter Tuesday that Gronkowski passed his physical with “flying colors.”
Gronkowski has one year and $9 million left on his current deal with the Patriots and from this trade, the Bucs will give up a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. Tampa will get a seventh-round pick as well in the deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
This moves nearly a month after Brady announced he was signing with the Bucs in March after spending the past 20 years in New England.