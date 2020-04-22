Reports: Rob Gronkowski ends retirement to joins Tom Brady in Tampa

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski head to the sideline during the team’s NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski has agreed to a reunion with Brady. The agent for the retired New England star confirmed Tuesday, April 21, 2020, that pending completion of a physical, Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are acquiring his rights from the Patriots. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Well that was a short retirement for Western New York native, Rob Gronkowski. After nearly 13 months out of the NFL, Gronkowski is back.

According to multiple reports, the now former Patriots tight end, has been traded from New England to Tampa in order to join Tom Brady with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on SportsCenter Tuesday that Gronkowski passed his physical with “flying colors.”

And now, Rob Gronkowski officially has passed his physical, per source.



Trade is complete.



Gronkowski, like Tom Brady, is a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski has one year and $9 million left on his current deal with the Patriots and from this trade, the Bucs will give up a fourth-round pick in this year’s NFL draft. Tampa will get a seventh-round pick as well in the deal according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tampa Bay was the only place that Rob Gronkowski wanted it was willing to play, per league source. So if Gronkowski passes his physical, he will get his wish. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

This moves nearly a month after Brady announced he was signing with the Bucs in March after spending the past 20 years in New England.