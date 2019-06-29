Reports: Sabres to Land Curtis Lazar

Calgary Flames’ Curtis Lazar skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, March 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 3-0. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill continues to make moves as the organization will reportedly add Calgary center Curtis Lazar on a one way contract.

Lazar was not issued a qualifying offer from the Flames, which made him an unrestricted free agent ahead of the July 1st period. The forward spent just one game with the Flames last season.

The former 17th overall pick in 2013 spent most of his time a season ago with the Flames’ AHL affiliate. Lazar had 20 goals and 21 assists in 57 games with the Stockton Heat. The 24-year-old tallied 15 goals and 36 assists in 246 games with the Ottawa Senators and Flames.