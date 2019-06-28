Sabres trade for defenseman Colin Miller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Sabres fans have been waiting for the Blue & Gold to make a move and improve the roster.
Friday evening, General Manager Jason Botterill swung his first trade of the offseason, receiving Vegas defenseman Colin Miller in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022.
Initial reports indicated the Sabres were working on a deal for the Vegas defenseman.
The blueliner enjoyed a breakout season a year ago scoring 10 goals and posting a career-high 41 points in 82 games with the Golden Knights. In his last two season with Vegas, he led all defensemen in both assists (57) and points (70).
He tallied 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 65 games this past season.
Miller, who is from Ontario, Canada, is entering the second year of a $15.5 million contract.