Sabres trade for defenseman Colin Miller

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Sabres fans have been waiting for the Blue & Gold to make a move and improve the roster.

Friday evening, General Manager Jason Botterill swung his first trade of the offseason, receiving Vegas defenseman Colin Miller in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and a fifth-round pick in 2022.

We have received Colin Miller from the @GoldenKnights in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 (from St. Louis) and a fifth-round pick in 2022.



Details: https://t.co/BUuPU6ZveA pic.twitter.com/Io8mUr6JUR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 28, 2019

Initial reports indicated the Sabres were working on a deal for the Vegas defenseman.

Looks like @GoldenKnights traded Collin Miller to the Sabres. Trade call not done yet. @GoldenKnights — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 28, 2019

Pending trade call, BUF will send 2nd round pick in 2021 and 5th round pick in 2022 to VGK for defenceman Colin Miller. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 28, 2019

The blueliner enjoyed a breakout season a year ago scoring 10 goals and posting a career-high 41 points in 82 games with the Golden Knights. In his last two season with Vegas, he led all defensemen in both assists (57) and points (70).

He tallied 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 65 games this past season.

Miller, who is from Ontario, Canada, is entering the second year of a $15.5 million contract.