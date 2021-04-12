Reports: Sabres trade Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar to Bruins for Anders Bjork, 2nd round pick

Taylor Hall #4 of the Buffalo Sabres skates against the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum on February 22, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looks like the Taylor Hall trade finally happened for the Buffalo Sabres. According to multiple reports, Hall is on his way to the Boston Bruins along with Curtis Lazar in exchange for Anders Bjork and a 2nd round draft pick.

Bjork has two goals and three assists for the Bruins this season in 30 games played.

Hall is third on the Sabres in points this season with 19. He came in as a potential goal scorer to play alongside Jack Eichel, but he’s only scored two goals in his lone season with the team.

Lazar had five goals and four assists this season.

It’s the fourth trade the Sabres have made this year. They traded Eric Staal to the Canadiens for a third- and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft. They traded goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Colorado Avalanche for a sixth-round draft pick. They just recently traded Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers for a third-round pick.