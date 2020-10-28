Return of John Brown could be the offensive spark Bills need

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) celebrates after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills wide receiver John Brown returned to full practice on Wednesday after sitting out all practices in week six, and Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, with a knee injury. Brown’s return to the field is a welcome reprieve for the Buffalo offense after three weeks of underperforming.

“I think the vertical presence he has, the speed and quickness that he has, he’s able to run some really good breaking routes, he’s another matchup you have to focus on,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “You can’t just play man-to-man and roll somebody to Stef, you have to focus on John too. To have him back this week is going to be big for us, I know he’s excited to get back to action and we’re excited to have him back.”

Without Brown in the lineup on Sunday, the Bills had a total of 307 passing yards, with 112 of those going to Cole Beasley on 11 receptions. Stefon Diggs had just six catches for 48 yards. Diggs’ numbers were almost identical against the Kansas City Chiefs, with six receptions for 46 yards.

Brown had just four targets against Kansas City before leaving the game with a knee injury, and the Bills finished with a mere 122 passing yards against the Chiefs.

Having a healthy Brown back in the Bills huddle might just be the spark that Buffalo needs to get back on track offensively.

“It just adds another weapon to us on offense, gives Josh another guy to look for. Having another weapon gives our offense full throttle and gives us the best chance to win on offense,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. “It’s good for us to see some different things and having to be able to adjust, being able to play left handed is helping us.”

“Having another guy like John who I trust implicitly, a guy that’s going to work his tail off and play for the team, it’s always great to have another guy like that out there,” Allen said.

“If he just comes in and does his job more than anything. There’s 11 guys on the field, John being one of them, we’ve got to continue to grow our offense and John’s been a big piece of it for us so far,” Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said.

While the offense has preached over the last few weeks about the necessity to step up and play their type of football, it’s no secret that key pieces to that offense, like John Brown, Zack Moss, and Dawson Knox, have been hurt on and off throughout this young season. With Moss back on the field and Brown making his return again, we hopefully will start seeing the dynamic Bills offense that played so well in the first three games of the season.

“I definitely think he’ll be a key part of helping us win on the offense and have success, but it’s all about making good decisions and playing well as an offense,” Diggs said. “It’s not a one man team, whether it was anybody being off, we gotta win and the guys that’s out there gotta win at a high level and find ways to win. That’s part of why we’re a team.”

“It takes 11 guys. We’ve had guys step up, myself included, I’ve got to do a better job when we get to the red zone, try to put up more points, make sure we’re taking care of the football, so ultimately that falls on my shoulders. I’ve got to be better on that end,” Allen said.