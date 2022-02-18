Revenge tour continues for Canisius basketball

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Year in and year out, Canisius has been one of the top boys basketball teams in Western New York, but this season, they’re even better.

The Crusaders are a perfect 11-0 in Monsignor Martin play this year, and are outscoring league opponent by an average of 16 points per game.

“It’s amazing. Not even about the winning, it’s just about getting to know the guys and making the relationships with them and having fun with them. Obviously winning is pretty fun too,” Canisius senior Connor Schuster said.

“First of all, it’s just a really great group led by two tremendous players, but the overall teamwork and overall chemistry, there just hasn’t been any nonsense the entire year,” Canisius head coach Kyle Husband said. “These guys really come to work every single day and they really want to get better every day. It makes my job easier and it makes us better, because we have gotten better throughout the entire year.”

“It’s been great this season. I feel like our chemistry on this team is great, one of the best I’ve ever had on a team, we all really like each other,” Canisius senior Declan Ryan said. “Also, playing on a winning team, winning is fun. We don’t want to repeat the feeling we had last year of losing in the playoffs, so we just need to stay focused.”

While it’s not surprising that the Crusaders are having yet another successful season, this year is a bit of a revenge tour. In the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Canisius finished 13-4 with a 9-3 record in Monsignor Martin play, and lost to Timon in the playoffs, ending their chance to repeat as Manhattan Cup champs.

They came into this year with that bitter taste still in their mouths, and a determination to end holding the championship banner yet again.

“Before the season even started we were talking about how we were ready to come back and actually win this year,” Canisius junior Shane Cercone said. “We’re used to winning, so when we took that loss last year it definitely hurt a little bit but it made us way better for this year.”

“That’s been our whole goal this whole entire season,” Ryan said. “Especially since I got hurt last year and wasn’t able to be there for my team at the end, I really want to be there this time. It’s been our goal, it’s our goal every year to win.”

The Crusaders travel to take on St. Francis in the regular season finale tonight. Tipoff is set for 7pm.