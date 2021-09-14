Reenergized Bulls look to bounce back from Nebraska loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a disappointing 28-3 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, the UB Bulls have no time to rest as they now turn their attention to 16th ranked Coastal Carolina this weekend. With another mobile quarterback leading a high-powered Chanticleer offense, UB says this is the perfect opportunity for them to play another great team this weekend, and the challenge couldn’t come at a better time.

“Motivation. It’s very easy to have motivation when you lose, but when you win, you just have to keep it going, so that’s what we have to keep doing that to try and be more consistent,” UB senior linebacker James Patterson said.

“No one really likes losing, so we want to get that taste out of our mouths,” UB senior offensive lineman Jake Fuzak said. “It’s like if you eat a bad apple, you want to spit it out. The only way to do that is time and practice and reps and correcting your mistakes. We lost, they didn’t beat us. I think in a lot of ways, that did more for us than I think a win might have. We have a lot to prove still and I think this is the team to do that. Given from what I’ve seen from the scout team this week and from the way we’re attacking film and extra work, it definitely did light a fire under us and that’s going to show on Saturday.”

“They’re a scrappy bunch, underdogs just like ourselves,” Patterson said. “It’s going to be a fistfight out there. Coach Mo says we gotta be ready for 12 rounds of football, take them blow to blow, and just be able to deliver a punch and take a punch. Just try to prepare for us, not worry about them. It’s going to be a great game and I can’t wait to play them.”

“Out of the group of 5 teams I would rather play no one else than Coastal,” Fuzak said. “Given how we did last season and how they’re playing this season, I think there’s no opponent I’d rather play right now. Especially at home in front of the fans.”

Now it’s going to be a whiteout on Saturday at UB Stadium. Kickoff between the Chanticleers and the Bulls is set for noon.