Roberts headed to Pro Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 21: Andre Roberts #18 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills return specialist Andre Roberts will be joining teammates Tre’ White and Tremaine Edmunds in Sunday’s Pro Bowl game in Orlando.

Roberts, who was the first alternate, will be replacing Mecole Hardman, who is preparing for the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is Roberts second Pro Bowl trip. He played in last year’s Pro Bowl as a member of the New York jets.

Roberts served as the main kickoff and punt returner during the 2019 season. Roberts was 4th in the NFL in average yards per kickoff return and 14th in punt returns.