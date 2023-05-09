BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eliminating the error that comes with umpires calling strikes and balls.

Major League Baseball began testing a new system in the minor leagues that calls them instead.

Technology in baseball isn’t new, but Tuesday night’s game was the first time this Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system was used in Buffalo, changing the way America’s game is played.

“You don’t see any difference. The umpire still makes the strike call or the ball call, but it is just fed into their ear,” Brad Bisbing, assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bisons, said.

Baseball is adding even more technology to the traditional game. The ABS system uses a computer and a series of cameras around the stadium to call pitches.

Players say this has changed the game for them.

“The zone was a little bit of a shock to us from what we were used to before. I think the top of the zone was a little bit shorter than what we were used to. Like anything, baseball is a game of adjustments and we are trying to make those adjustments,” Bisons catcher Rob Brantly said.

There are two systems being tested. During the week at Sahlen Field, the umpire will be told what to call via an earpiece. On the weekends, it’s similar, but teams can challenge the computer’s call immediately. Each club has three challenges to use per game.

“They can single to the umpire that they would like to challenge the call. The replay will almost instantaneously be on the scoreboard for everyone to see and the umpire will make the call whether to keep the call or overturn it based on what they see,” Bisbing said.

“As we get more comfortable in the game, we are getting a little bit more confident in when we challenge. I’ll never forget my first time challenging one. Man, I thought I was going to have a heart attack because if you lose one challenge, that’s one challenge on the whole team, not an individual challenge,” Brantly continued.

Some fans call this system a home run, while others say it should be out. Some believe baseball is moving forward into the future.

“It could make it more fair and people could be happier because it is less biased, but it also might take away some of the fun at the same time,” Joshua Mink of LeRoy added.

“Overall, if it’s going to help get the calls right, get the strikes and balls right, it’s good for the game,” Andrea Muszynski of Buffalo said.

While others say they like the traditional game, using an umpire to make the call themselves.

“Players should play and those officiating should be able to officiate, whether it is a good call or a bad call everybody is at the mercy of the officiating decisions,” John Ryan of Lancaster added.

It is important to note, the home plate umpires will still call other plays live, such as check swings and outs at home plate. This automated system is only for pitches.

Tuesday night was the first night of automated pitch calling, but pitchers and batters will not be able to challenge calls until Friday.

The Bisons beat the Syracuse Mets 10-9 in 10 innings on Tuesday night. The team’s next home game is Wednesday night against Syracuse.

