Buffalo Sabres left wing Evan Rodrigues (71) drives down the ice against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Initially reported to be more than a million dollars a part on a new contract, the Sabres and Evan Rodrigues agreed to a one year, $2 million contract with the terms of the based on the ruling of a salary arbitrator.

Official from the #Sabres — Evan Rodrigues has signed a 1-year contract worth $2 million with the terms of the contract based on the ruling of a salary arbitrator. @news4buffalo — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) July 25, 2019

This past season with the team, Rodrigues scored a career high nine goals and 29 points.

The versatile forward has scored 62 points in 154 career games.