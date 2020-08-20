Rookie RB Zack Moss looking to carve out his role in Bills offense

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) runs with the ball in a drill during the fourth day of training camp at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again the Bills are expecting big contributions from some of their rookies on both sides of the ball. One of those is running back Zack Moss.

The Bills drafted Moss in the third-round after an impressive college career at Utah.

Last year, Moss became Utah’s all-time leading rusher his senior season when also had his third straight 1,000-yard season. Moss also rushed for 1,173 yards in 2017 and 1,096 in 2018 while Utah led the Pac-12 in rushing in 2019.

“I’m just trying to come in and help the team any way I possibly can. Right now I’m just trying to find my role and just continue to learn the offense and just continue to get better day-by-day,” Moss said on a zoom call with reporters.

Last season, Moss became the new recorder holder in total carries, total rushing yards, career 100-yard rushing games, rushing touchdowns, all-purpose plays and total touchdowns.

Moss, 22, ran for 1,416 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior for the Utes in 2019. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and added nearly 400 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns.

He should make for that thunder and lightning, 1-2 punch in the backfield with Devin Singletary.

“Our coaches are doing a very good job of keeping us very, very trained well to know what to do when we go out there so our confidence is definitely up, mine is up. Still trying to learn a lot of things about this game, speed and certain things like that but from that point we’re doing pretty good,” Moss explained.

And while one of the things that Moss is best known for his is not afraid to make contact, powerful in between the tackles style of running, Utah running backs coach Kiel McDonald says there’s more to it than that.

“Creative would be the word that jumps out to me. You get a chance to watch Zack and Zack is very, very elusive. I don’t know if he gets enough credit for that because he is so powerful. Everybody sees the big strikes and running over guys and continuing runs and doing all the things of that nature but he is very creative, he’s very smart, he’s intelligent when he’s running so I think that Bills Mafia is getting a player that’s just not a one trick pony but he’s tough as nails,” McDonald said on a zoom call with News 4 Sports.

At Utah, Moss was the go-to running back but now with Singletary he’ll share the work load which is something he’ll have to get used to.

“It’s a transition a little bit but honestly I think it’s very good for the team to have two guys that can do a lot of good things to help this team, keeping the guy fresh in a very long season is very, very important,” Moss explained.

And while his powerful style of running is what jumps out, he can contribute in the passing game which is something he’s displayed so far at training camp.

“I was able to do a lot of good things in college when it came to catching the ball out of the backfield and things like that. Definitely trying to continue to grow in that aspect of my game to be another weapon in the offense over the years. I think I do a pretty good job at catching the ball but I want to continue to get better at that for sure,” Moss said.

Even though the rookies missed out on spring workouts and won’t have preseason games, Moss says he’s adjusting to the speed of the NFL game.

“From these few practices that we’ve had that’s been live and thudding I realize that the defense on this level crowds to the ball a lot faster. You don’t have a lot more of those kind of a one on two kind of thing, you know you’re getting all 11 to the ball and I think that’s the biggest thing and everyone’s trying to get the ball out, it’s not you’re just gonna go down easily, you’ve got everybody punching at the ball,” Moss said.