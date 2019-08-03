Rookies enjoy first game-like atmosphere at New Era

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Friday night — under the light at New Era.

The Bills returned to Orchard Park for the first time since the end of last season, with the most of the lower Bowl filled at New Era Field for the team’s lone night practice of training camp.

There was a buzz in the air and plenty of cheers for players new and old. The atmosphere left a lasting impression on the rookies.

“I look around and I see a whole bunch of 91 jerseys and I haven’t even stepped on the field here. So, it just shows you how much the people and the community buy in,” said first round pick Ed Oliver. “I’m surprised they’re not tailgating or jumping through tables. That’s what I want to see.”

"I look around and I see a whole bunch of 91 jerseys and I haven't even stepped on the field here."#Bills fans made a lasting impression on rookie DT Ed Oliver during tonight's training camp practice @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/VOgS5FwWdw — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) August 3, 2019

As he signed autographs after the practice, right tackle Cody Ford added, “I’ve heard a lot about these great fans. Even if this was a practice, they showed out today and we greatly appreciate the fact that they came out on a Friday night to support us at practice,” he said. “You know, it gives us a lot more to play for because we know this game is bigger than us. The fans really look up to us and we want to do everything to make them proud.”

“This is awesome,” a beaming Dawson Knox said. “Fans like this — this is hard to come by. This is what makes it fun to play for.”

Even for second year quarterback Josh Allen, nothing beats a Friday night under the lights.

“It doesn’t get better when you look into the crowd and see a bunch of kids wearing your jersey,” Allen said. “Putting yourself in their shoes, I was wearing Frank Gore’s jersey. It’s come full circle. I’m just trying to get out and show them how much I appreciate their support. It’s awesome. It’s surreal.”

And, as for Gore, he some insight into the type of fans that pack into the stands courtesy of a former Bills players.

“My boy Roscoe Parrish played here. He told me how great the fans were here and he was right,” the veteran running back said. “Now it’s our time to keep making them happy.”