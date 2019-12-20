Running with the Bulls: 1-on-1 with Lance Leipold

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Lance Leipold of the Buffalo Bulls look on while playing the Northern Illinois Huskies during the MAC Championship at Ford Field on November 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second consecutive year, the UB football team is playing in the postseason.

Josh Reed sat down with head coach Lance Leipold to discuss the season and how he’s built the program into a consistent winner.