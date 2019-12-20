BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks became the first running backs to each run for more than 1,000 yards in a season.
Nick Filipowski sat down to chat with the dynamic rushing duo to chat about their historic season, their unique relationship with two former UB & NFL running backs and, how they plan to build on their success.
Running with the Bulls: Running with Patterson & Marks
