Running with the Bulls: Running with Patterson & Marks

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls runs the ball during the third quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks became the first running backs to each run for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

Nick Filipowski sat down to chat with the dynamic rushing duo to chat about their historic season, their unique relationship with two former UB & NFL running backs and, how they plan to build on their success.

