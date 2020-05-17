Ryan Miller raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts in Buffalo and Orange County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though he hasn’t played for the Sabres since 2014, Buffalo is still very special to Ryan Miller. He continues to stay connected to the people and community of his former team with the latest example coming through raising money for COVID-19 relief efforts in Buffalo as well as Orange County.

While cleaning his house, Miller found old, game-worn equipment he is now auctioning off to raise money for FeedMore WNY, the Buffalo Police Athletic League and Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County.

It was great catching up with @RyanMiller3039 yesterday as he is auctioning off some of his old equipment to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts in Buffalo as well as Orange County.



The auction is going on now: https://t.co/563VztVEIQ@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Kuh0BSzrKF — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) May 15, 2020

The auction is now live through his charity, the Steadfast Foundation.

“From my time in Buffalo people always know I like to mix a little bit of fun with charity and we had great charity events there over the years and I thought we’re all stuck at home, this would be a fun way to get a conversation started,” Miller said.

Some of the items Ryan Miller put up for auction to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts in Buffalo and Orange County. The auction is live now.

He’s also trying to get some of his former Sabres teammates to join in.

“Marty Biron said he might get some stuff in there and Patty Lalime I just heard from him yesterday maybe he’s gonna help out. I think everyone hears from Andrew Peters quite a bit, he’s got his show with Craig and Rob. I was giving them a hard time, I know Rayzor’s got some stuff so I’ll have to push him. I was telling Andrew he should put up his flimsy shoulder pads he used to wear. He used to wear these tiny, little shoulder pads because he was such a big man, it was kind of funny so we’ll see what he can do,” Miller laughed.

And it’s those stories and memories that are a big reason why Buffalo is still so important to Miller all of these years later.

“Just arriving in Buffalo at a time in my life where I really had to become my own person and I feel like I was heavily influenced by the people and the culture,” Miller said.

During these challenging times, Miller is also trying to stay positive from a hockey standpoint. The NHL paused its season on March 12th and there still is not any decision as to when and if the current season will resume.

“I try to remain optimistic. I was hoping there would be a little bit more direction by now but I do know with the Olympics being canceled and some other events being canceled into the summer it does offer us a little more time to see if things are doable. We’re getting updates almost daily from our team by way of the league. But I gotta be honest a lot of those updates are just like nothing new to report boys so keep on keeping on,” Miller explained.