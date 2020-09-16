Sabres acquire Eric Staal from Minnesota in exchange for Marcus Johansson

Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Sabres have been searching for a second line center and that now have their answer as GM Kevyn Adams traded for Eric Staal with the Wild in exchange for Marcus Johansson.

TRADE: We have acquired forward Eric Staal from @mnwild in exchange for Marcus Johansson.



Details: https://t.co/UxqeHObMKg pic.twitter.com/zOqfIvfNKs — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 16, 2020

Staal now reunites with Adams, his former teammate in Carolina where they won the Stanley Cup together in 2006.

He also adds a much needed veteran presence to the Sabres’ center depth and that can only help Dylan Cozens as he continues to develop and get his game up to NHL level.

Last season Staal scored 47 points in 66 games. Throughout his 16 seasons in the NHL, Staal rnaks 6th in goals among active NHL players and 8th in points.