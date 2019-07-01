Sabres add depth with Andrew Hammond

Colorado Avalanche center Alexander Kerfoot is unsuccessful on a penalty shot against Minnesota Wild goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jason Botterill said one of his priorities when free agency began was to add a No. 3 goaltender to the organization.

He did that on Monday, signing Andrew Hammond to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

The netminder has seen action in 56 games between the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche. Most of the minutes logged by Hammond in the crease have been in the minors.

Hammond has suited up in 132 career games in the AHL and combined for a 62-55-6 overall record in time spent with Binghamton, Belleville, San Antonio and Iowa.