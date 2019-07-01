Sabres add depth with Dea & Gilmour

New York Rangers defenseman John Gilmour controls the puck during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game, Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sept. 19, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Flyers won 6-4. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Along with the additions of Curtis Lazar and netminder Andrew Hammond on the first day of free agency, the Sabres continued to add some depth with the signings of forward Jean-Sebastian Dea and defenseman John Gilmour on Monday.

Dea, who signed a two-year contract for the league minimum $700,000, played in a career-high 23 games in the NHL this past year. He scored four goals while splitting time between the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dea has played in 208 AHL games and tallied 185 points (83 goals, 102 assists).

Gilmour signed a one-year contract for the league minimum. A member of the Rangers organization the last three seasons, he finished second in the AHL among defenseman with 20 goals.

He has five points in 33 games in the NHL.