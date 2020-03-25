Sabres agree to terms with Samuelsson

From left Kirill Marchenko of Russia and Mattias Samuelsson of the United States during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Group B match between USA and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. (Petr Sznapka/CTK via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms on a three year, entry level deal with defenseman Mattias Samuelsson.

The Sabres 2nd round pick in 2018 played his first two years of college at Western Michigan, serving as an alternate captain this past season. Samuelssson has 7 goals and 19 assists in his college career.

“We are very pleased with Mattias’ growth, both at Western Michigan and on the international stage”, Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill said, “he possesses a unique combination of size, speed,and skill and we look forward to working with him on his next steps as a pro.”