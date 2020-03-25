1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: More than 30,000 cases in NYS, 122 in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
Erie County officials to provide update on COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. Daily coronavirus update – reports from around the country to help separate fact from fiction
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Sabres agree to terms with Samuelsson

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From left Kirill Marchenko of Russia and Mattias Samuelsson of the United States during the 2020 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships Group B match between USA and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. (Petr Sznapka/CTK via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms on a three year, entry level deal with defenseman Mattias Samuelsson.

The Sabres 2nd round pick in 2018 played his first two years of college at Western Michigan, serving as an alternate captain this past season. Samuelssson has 7 goals and 19 assists in his college career.

“We are very pleased with Mattias’ growth, both at Western Michigan and on the international stage”, Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill said, “he possesses a unique combination of size, speed,and skill and we look forward to working with him on his next steps as a pro.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss