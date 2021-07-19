Sabres announce 2021 preseason schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Monday the Sabres announced six preseason games for the upcoming season.
Here is the schedule starting in late September that includes three home games and three away games before the regular season gets underway.
- Sept. 28: Buffalo at Columbus (7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena)
- Sept. 30: Buffalo at Detroit (7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena)
- Oct. 1: Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
- Oct. 4: Columbus vs. Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
- Oct. 5: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena)
- Oct. 9: Detroit vs. Buffalo (3 p.m. at KeyBank Center)