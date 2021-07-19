Sabres announce 2021 preseason schedule

FILE – Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Sabres hired Don Granato as their new head coach on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Granato had been the interim head coach after replacing Ralph Krueger behind the bench at midseason. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Monday the Sabres announced six preseason games for the upcoming season.

Here is the schedule starting in late September that includes three home games and three away games before the regular season gets underway.

  • Sept. 28: Buffalo at Columbus (7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena)  
  • Sept. 30: Buffalo at Detroit (7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena)
  • Oct. 1: Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
  • Oct. 4: Columbus vs. Buffalo (7 p.m. at KeyBank Center)
  • Oct. 5: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena)
  • Oct. 9: Detroit vs. Buffalo (3 p.m. at KeyBank Center)

