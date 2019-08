BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ask and you shall receive…eventually, Sabres fan.

After years of asking, fans finally got their wish as the team announced on Twitter on Thursday they will switch to ‘Royal Blue’ threads for the 2020-2021 season.

Coming 2020-21: royal blue.



But this year, we’re going gold. Tomorrow at 10 a.m. we reveal our #Sabres50 uniform. pic.twitter.com/Wq0RlqtSrh — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 15, 2019

‘Royal Blue’ and ‘Gold’ were the team’s primary colors from their inception in 1970 until they transitioned to the ‘Black’ and ‘Red’ color scheme in 1996.