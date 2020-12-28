Sabres announce training camp roster and start dates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo moves one step closer to the regular season. The Sabres announced training camp starts later this week and released their roster and schedule.
20 forwards, 12 defensemen and five goaltenders will show up for the team’s annual training camp. It starts December 31st with the first practice set for January 1st.
Buffalo is one of a handful of teams that can start earlier than others because they didn’t qualify for the postseason last year.
The Sabres invited a total of 37 players to camp this year, but will have to get that number down to 23 for the regular season. They can also carry a taxi squad of anywhere from four to six players that can travel with the team throughout the year.