BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres made some roster moves on Monday afternoon. Eight players were assigned to the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Here are the players that were assigned to the Americans:

— Forwards Brandon Biro, Steven Fogarty, Brett Murray and C.J. Smith

— Defensemen Casey Fitzgerald and Ryan Jones

— Goaltenders Michael Houser and Dustin Tokarski

The Sabres open up the 2020-21 season on Thursday when they host the Washington Capitals at 7pm.