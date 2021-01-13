Sabres assign five to taxi squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres have assigned five players to the team’s taxi squad for the season. The NHL allowed four to six players on the taxi squad this season for a pandemic-friendly way for call-ups to ensure teams have enough players on the ice in case of a last minute COVID-19 positive test or separate injury.

Forwards Rasmus Asplund and Casey Mittlestadt, defensemen William Borgen and Brandon Davidson, and goaltender Jonas Johansson are the five Sabres chosen for the taxi squad for the 2020-21 season.

The players will practice and travel with the team, but will earn the same salary they would make in the AHL.