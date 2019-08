Sabres begin training camp Sept. 12

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates with centers Sam Reinhart (23) and Jack Eichel, right, after scoring his 40th goal of the season during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a new bench boss and some new players, the Blue & Gold will begin preparation for the upcoming season when training camp begins Thursday, September 12, at KeyBank Center.

Practices on Sept. 15, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 are all open to the public.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE