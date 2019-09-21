Sabres blanked in 3-0 preseason loss to Leafs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens continued to have strong preseason showings, but it wasn’t enough Friday night in a 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Thompson had a chance to give the Sabres an early lead just 11 seconds into the game but was turned away by Frederick Andersen — one of 23 saves the Toronto netminder made.
Thompson finished with four shots on goal.
Cozens finished with three shots on goal but went 1-for-11 in the faceoff circle.
Andreas Thompson opened the scoring midway through the first period while Auston Matthews doubled that lead with a backdoor tap-in for the Leafs’ in the second period.
Matt Read rounded out the scoring in the third period.
The Sabres and Leafs will play again on Saturday in Buffalo.