Sabres blanked in 3-0 preseason loss to Leafs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens continued to have strong preseason showings, but it wasn’t enough Friday night in a 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Thompson had a chance to give the Sabres an early lead just 11 seconds into the game but was turned away by Frederick Andersen — one of 23 saves the Toronto netminder made.

Thompson finished with four shots on goal.

Cozens finished with three shots on goal but went 1-for-11 in the faceoff circle.

Andreas Thompson opened the scoring midway through the first period while Auston Matthews doubled that lead with a backdoor tap-in for the Leafs’ in the second period.

Matt Read rounded out the scoring in the third period.

The Sabres and Leafs will play again on Saturday in Buffalo.