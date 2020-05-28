Sabres captain Jack Eichel says he’s ‘fed up with the losing’ as the playoff drought continues

BUFFALO, NY – FEBRUARY 23: Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres looks to make a pass during the second period against the Winnipeg Jets at KeyBank Center on February 23, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Jack Eichel has to talk about ending a season without making the playoffs.

Despite the personal growth he’s had both on and off the ice as a player and leader, that hasn’t translated to the postseaosn for the Sabres captain in his five seasons with Buffalo.

“Listen I’m fed up with the losing and I’m frustrated you know it’s definitely not an easy pill to swallow right now. It’s been a tough couple months, it’s been a tough five years with where things have went. You know I’m a competitor, I want to win every time I go on the ice, I want to win the Stanley Cup every time I start a season,” Jack Eichel said on a zoom call with reporters on Thursday.

This comes after the Sabres did not make the 24-team playoff as part of the NHL’s return to play plan which extends the postseason drought to nine years.

“I’ve already started preparing for next season now. I’m already back on the ice, I’m already training, I’m already doing things to try and better myself further for the start of next season whenever that is,” Eichel said.

Eichel continues to elevate his game year after year. He finished the shortened season with 36 goals and 72 points.

“I’d be lying if I said that I’m not getting frustrated with where things are going and I think we took a step this year. I will say it’s been a pleasure working with Ralph [Krueger]. He does so much for our group everyday and there are tough times and he does an amazing job of bringing up back in and narrowing our focus and getting us back to where we need to be,” Eichel explained.

“But I’m definitely not in the greatest place with where the last little bit’s went and it’s definitely worn on me.”