Sabres Coming Together Ahead of Final Preseason Matchups

The Blue and Gold hitting the ice Monday morning as one group, as they trimmed their roster by 15 players over the weekend. The group says they’re really starting to gel, as they get set for the final two games of the preseason.

“I think it’s coming together nice,” said Sabres forward Jeff Skinner. “Obviously today’s the first time we got together with one group. I think that’s nice. There’s some of the guys who I hadn’t been on the ice with. I think it’s a process. We’re going in the right direction, that’s the big thing. We’ve still got some work to do but it’s going in the right direction which is a good feeling.”

“You know, it’s a new year,” added forward Sam Reinhart. “We’re feeling good right now. We’re gonna continue to work the next two weeks in preparation for the first game in Pittsburgh. The feeling’s good, the feeling’s upbeat, and we know there’s a lot of work ahead of us.”

“We did a lot of work today on our defensive game and just on the patterns and the speed that we want to see,” said head coach Ralph Krueger. “Certainly you’re starting to see some trends that I do. We as coaches, as we build the team forward, would like to see a bit of a balance in the lines between the offensive power, and the defensive stability. Again, we’re always trying to keep our offensive genius, give it space to operate within those frameworks.”

Conor Sheary, Johan Larsson and Rasmus Ristolainen did not practice on Monday. Sheary and Larson are day-to-day with lower body injuries. Ristolainen is also day-to-day due to illness. The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets Wednesday, September 25th at 7pm.