Sabres Drop Second Straight

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) is stick checked by Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-1 Tuesday night to drop their second straight game.

Buffalo found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period. Zach Parise scored both goals in the period for Minnesota. The assistant captain broke open the scoring just over seven minutes into the first period, when he and Joel Eriksson Ek forced a turnover on Casey Mittelstadt, and Parise eventually beat Linus Ullmark.

With 2.8 seconds to play in the first period, Parise would light the lamp for the second time.

Minnesota would take a 3-0 lead when Jason Zucker fed a pass to Jonas Brodin, who beat Ullmark with a backhander.

Jack Eichel dropped the mitts and engaged in a fight with Minnesota’s Joel Eriksson Ek midway through the second period. The Sabres were able to kill off the four minute roughing penalty, and Eichel came out of the box firing. However, Buffalo would head into the second intermission still trailing 3-0.

After a relatively quiet third period, Brandon Montour would score his first of the season with just under 4:00 remaining to put Buffalo on the board. Minnesota would add the empty netter late to seal the 4-1 victory.

Buffalo kicks off a three game road trip Thursday with a match-up against Boston.