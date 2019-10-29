Sabres Fall To Arizona 3-2 In A Shootout

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) and Arizona Coyotes forward Carl Soderberg (34) battle for position during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres suffered their first loss at home in the 2019-20 season in a shootout against the Arizona Coyotes Monday night.

It took just 3:31 for Buffalo to get on the board when Jack Eichel scored three seconds into the first power play of the game. The goal was the captain’s team-leading seventh of the year.

Just past the midway mark in the first period, Marcus Johansson played give and go with Jeff Skinner, who finished off the sequence with Buffalo’s second goal of the period.

After dominating the final minutes of the first period, Arizona’s Conor Garland would beat Carter Hutton on a tough angle shot. The Sabres headed into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The Sabres took control for the majority of the first half of the second period, but were unable to beat Darcy Kuemper on a flurry of chances. The Coyotes would even up the game on the power play when a puck that popped into the air bounced off Carter Hutton’s back and into the net.

Both teams were able to generate multiple chances in a back and forth third period, but extra hockey was needed to determine a winner. In overtime, the Sabres rang two shots off the post, and Arizona almost put the puck past Hutton, but neither team was able to score.

The lone goal in the shootout came from Nick Schmaltz. The Sabres finish off the month of October with 20 out of a possible 26 points. Buffalo heads to Washington to face the Capitals Friday, November 1st.