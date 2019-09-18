Sabres fall to Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–One night after winning his first preseason game as the Sabres head coach, Ralph Krueger suffered his first loss as the team’s bench boss, 4-1.

Columbus scored just 42 seconds into the game on a power play goal by Emil Bemstrom.

The Sabres would even things up in the 2nd period on a goal by Jake McCabe, his first of the preseason.

The game wasn’t tied for long, the Blue Jackets would retake the league just over two minutes later on a goal by forward Kole Sherwood.

Columbus scored three straight goals to win 4-1.

Linus Ullmark(19 saves) and Andrew Hammond(14 saves) both spent time in the Sabres net.

Jack Eichel, Jeff Skinner, and Rasmus Dahlin were among the Sabres players who did not play.

The Sabres next preseason game is Friday night in Toronto.