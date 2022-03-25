BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A three-game win streak came to an end Friday night when the Sabres lost 4-3 to the Washington Capitals in a shootout. Alex Ovechkin scored the deciding goal, putting the Capitals over Buffalo for the third time this season. The Sabres talked about how they didn’t get to their game early, but there were still positives to take from the loss.

“We did not have our game tonight and you’re not going to have your game every night and you have to then find a way when you don’t feel good to just push through, when you’re not as smooth, it’s not as effortless as it is and when you are at home, and this is a great building, it usually becomes pressure against you and you press and we didn’t press at all even though we were making some mistakes, we just plugged through it,” head coach Don Granato said.

They had an opportunity to take the lead in the third period. Victor Olofsson and Rasmus Asplund had shots, but they were saved. The puck got loose in front of the net with no goaltender in the crease, but Olofsson’s shot was wide, and the game stayed knotted up at three.

“I want that one back for sure. I just saw [Ovechkin] sliding and I thought I had to put it in the far side of the net and I shot it wide, but I definitely got to score there,” Olofsson said.

“Who knows, if Olofsson hits that wide-open net, which I think he hits 99 out of 100 times from that spot, so we were in it and the overtime I thought was excellent job by our guys,” Granato said. “Again Skinner created a couple more chances there, Krebs had a few more chances to score, but it was a positive sign to see. Like I said I didn’t think our guys felt their game, but they figured out how to play when you’re not feeling good.”

Jeff Skinner had two goals and Olofsson had one. Dustin Tokarski stopped 37 of the 40 shots he faced.

The Sabres fall to 23-33-and-9 and face the New York Rangers on the road next. That game is scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.