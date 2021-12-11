Sabres fall to Capitals in shootout, 3-2

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) scores on Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The heartbreaking finishes continue for the Sabres. One day after the loss to the Rangers that was decided by an offisdes call, they drop another one, this time in a shootout against the Washington Capitals.

The Sabres fell behind early in the shootouts when Daniel Sprong scored the first goal. Buffalo then missed their first two shots from Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens. Victor Olofsson scored on their third and final shot to even it up at one. TJ Oshie responded with the game-winning goal, and the Sabres fell 3-2.

Vinnie Hinostroza and Will Butcher each had goals in regulation. Lars Eller and Martin Fehervary each scored for the Capitals.

Buffalo falls to 8-15-4. They will face the Winnipeg Jets on the road on Tuesday at 8 p.m.