Sabres fall to Penguins in OT, 3-2

Pittsburgh Penguins players and fans celebrate an overtime victory in an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The extra period wasn’t as kind to the Sabres on Friday as it was on Thursday. Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter scored the game-winning goal roughly three minutes into overtime, sending the Sabres home with a 3-2 loss.

Buffalo overcame a 2-0 deficit to force OT. Zemgus Girgensons scored a goal in the second period, and Rasmus Dahlin netted the equalizer in the third. The Sabres and Penguins remained knotted up until the end of regulation, and that sent the game to overtime.

Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald made his NHL debut for the Sabres. He finished the night with an assist, and also had a fight. Fitzgerald squared up with Pittsburgh’s Sam Lafferty after Lafferty knocked down Vinnie Hinostroza.

Malcolm Subban got his second game in goal for the Sabres. He stopped 45 of 48 shots faced.

Buffalo drops to 10-15-5. Next up they’ll face the Columbus Blue Jackets at home on Monday night at seven.