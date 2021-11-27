Sabres fall to Red Wings in OT, 3-2

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) skates off the ice past defenseman Robert Hagg (8) and right wing Rasmus Asplund (74) after giving up the game-winning goal to Detroit Red Wings right wing Lucas Raymond during overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (WIVB) – Things can change in the blink of an eye, and they did in two different ways for the Sabres on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Buffalo trailed 2-1 with less than two minutes to go in the game, but a redirect goal by Jeff Skinner tied it up to send it to overtime. Then less than 30 seconds into OT, Lucas Raymond shot one past goaltender Dustin Tokarski to give Detroit the win.

“I saw it the whole way,” Tokarski said after the game. “I think it’s just one of those ones I should have saved it.”

The Sabres took the lead in the second period on a goal from Dylan Cozens. Detroit responded back with two goals in less than two minutes. Carter Rowney scored the game-tying goal, and Pius Suter gave the Red Wings the lead in the second.

Skinner’s goal late in the third tied it up, and the overtime goal from Raymond sealed the deal.

“[Tokarski] did his job to keep it tight and we had a good push at the end so I was happy with that,” head coach Don Granato said. “Obviously to get a point was important, it’s certainly better than not getting a point so I gave our guys credit for that.”

Buffalo falls to 8-10-3. Up next they face the Seattle Kraken at home Monday night at 7 p.m.