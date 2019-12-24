Sabres fall to Senators 3-1

(WIVB)–The Sabres limp into the holiday break with another loss.
The team has just one win(3 points) in the past 5 games.
Ottawa was led by Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s two goals and Brady Tkachuk added a goal in the 3-1 Sens win.
Senators goalie Craig Anderson stopped 43 of the 44 shots he faced.
Zemgus Girgensons had the Sabres only goal of the game.
Jack Eichel’s personal 18-game point streak came to an end in Ottawa.
Buffalo’s power play was 0-2.
The Sabres next game is Friday at home against the Boston Bruins.