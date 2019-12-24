Sabres fall to Senators 3-1

(WIVB)–The Sabres limp into the holiday break with another loss.

The team has just one win(3 points) in the past 5 games.

Ottawa was led by Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s two goals and Brady Tkachuk added a goal in the 3-1 Sens win.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson stopped 43 of the 44 shots he faced.

Zemgus Girgensons had the Sabres only goal of the game.

Jack Eichel’s personal 18-game point streak came to an end in Ottawa.

Buffalo’s power play was 0-2.

The Sabres next game is Friday at home against the Boston Bruins.