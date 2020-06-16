Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill after three seasons

FILE – In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Sabres general manager Jason Botterill addresses the media during an NHL news conference in Buffalo N.Y. Buffalo Botterill has ownership’s backing to return for a fourth season despite overseeing a team that extended its playoff drought to a ninth consecutive year, team president and co-owner Kim Pegula told The Associated Press on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jason Botterill will not return as Sabres General Manager for a fourth season as the team announced they have fired him Tuesday morning.

This comes three weeks after ownership backed up Botterill and said he would return as GM next season. In an interview with the Associated Press that came out exactly three weeks ago, Sabres co-owner and team President Kim Pegula expressed her support for Botterill and even acknowledged it might not be a popular decision with fans, but she felt the choice was right.

Statement from #Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula on firing GM Jason Botterill. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Mrwqm0LFj7 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 16, 2020

Senior Vice President of Business Administration Kevyn Adams will take over as GM now.