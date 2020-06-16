Sabres fire GM Jason Botterill after three seasons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jason Botterill will not return as Sabres General Manager for a fourth season as the team announced they have fired him Tuesday morning.
This comes three weeks after ownership backed up Botterill and said he would return as GM next season. In an interview with the Associated Press that came out exactly three weeks ago, Sabres co-owner and team President Kim Pegula expressed her support for Botterill and even acknowledged it might not be a popular decision with fans, but she felt the choice was right.
Senior Vice President of Business Administration Kevyn Adams will take over as GM now.