Sabres flat in all aspects, lose 6-0 to Capitals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Make it 11 straight losses for the Buffalo Sabres. They were shutout once again, the fourth time in this 11-game stretch, and the second time they’ve scored zero goals in back-to-back games. Players are adamant that the effort is there, it’s just not working out in their favor.

“Guys are trying it’s not easy right now it’s not easy this is not an easy situation,” forward Kyle Okposo said. “Guys care it’s just not happening right now right now I don’t know how else to put it it’s just tough we’re in a really tough spot guys are trying and it’s just not working I don’t know what else to say.”

Buffalo was outshot 13-2 in the first period, and didn’t get more than 14 shots all game until the 3rd period. Meanwhile, Washington dropped three goals in the 2nd period to add to an already 1-0 lead, giving them a 4-0 advantage going into the final period.

“It’s tough to find the energy right now to be honest when you’re battling and things aren’t going your way,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “We just need to dig deeper and get our legs under us and find any bit of energy here because nothing’s changing this except for us. “

Ralph Krueger believes his team still has the fight to turn things around.

“…the score obviously is extreme and I don’t feel the quit of anybody that’s for others to judge what I feel is and engagement in the process a first,” Krueger said. “That went radically against us due to mistakes on our part and certainly missed opportunities on the other end we didn’t execute the way we needed to against Washington and create offense of chances we gave up six or seven shots opportunities they got the lead in the game ran away from us…”

Sabres move to 6-17-4 and face New Jersey on Tuesday.